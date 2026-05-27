Tragedy in Belgium as school minibus hit by train: How could this happen?

the scene of an accident between a train and a minivan, at the railway crossing Vierhuizen, in Buggenhout, Tuesday 26 May 2026. The accident happened around 8:15 am. Four people have been killed, the driver, two children and their supervisor. According to initial reports, the level crossing was closed at the time of the accident. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Belgium is searching for answers after a school minibus was hit by a train at a level crossing in Flanders in Tuesday, resulting in four fatalities.

The minibus carrying seven boys, a driver, 49, and a supervisor, 27, was hit by a train at a crossing shortly after 08:00 in Buggenhout. Two children, aged 12 and 15, died, along with the bus driver and the chaperone. Five other children were seriously injured and hospitalised at different institutions in Asse and Aalst. Their lives are now not believed to be in danger.

Federal police spokeswoman An Berger said the group had been on their way to a special education school, the Richtpunt Campus Buggenhout.

The minibus had been travelling on a street parallel to the railway, before the driver turned left onto the level crossing while the barrier was already down.

At that point, a train was heading through the small town of Buggenhout and ran into the minibus. The impact was extremely violent.

"The bus was catapulted, it happened in two seconds", said a second local resident interviewed on Tuesday by VRT.

Another local, who had gone to the site to lay flowers on Wednesday, also paid tribute to the victims. "It hurts a lot. The people in Buggenhout are devastated. This was really scary," she told VRT.

She also knew the supervisor who died. "She was a special woman who was always open to everyone. She was very sweet. We're definitely going to miss her," the woman said.

Tributes were paid by the Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, with the news making the international press.

What happened?

Now, investigators are trying to understand how this incident could have happened and, most importantly, why the driver did not stop in time. Surveillance cameras prove the level crossing was closed, and the traffic light was red.

Initial alcohol and drug tests for the driver came back negative, with relatives of the bus driver, reportedly named Nourredine, saying that he was an experienced driver.

The train had slowed down as it arrived at Buggenhout station, but was still travelling at 90 km/h. Despite the emergency brakes, it could not slow down in time.

A spokesperson for Infrabel, which runs Belgium’s rail infrastructure, explained to VRT that the level crossing was not completely closed, but that this is normal and a type of safety measure which is a legal requirement.

"Infrabel, and therefore the government, have studied and analysed this," Frédéric Petit told VRT’s Terzake programme. "The best level crossing is one with two half-barriers, traffic lights and an audible warning. Possibly reinforced with other measures."

"If the barriers were fully closed, there would be no escape route if someone were on the level crossing. And of course, you want to avoid that."

Over 160 collisions at level crossings

Investigators are also looking at other factors which may have led to the accident.

These include the glare of the sun, which may have prevented the driver from seeing the red light, but also that the driver may have passed the crossing in the past without looking, and did so again on Tuesday out of habit.

Accidents at level crossings are unfortunately not uncommon in Belgium. Since 2021, there have been 162 collisions with trains at level crossings: 36 people have died, and around 20 have been seriously injured.

A local train driver in Buggenhout reiterated his call to close this particular level crossing, having previously flagged its dangers to authorities, according to RTBF.

Tributes

Two books of condolences have been opened for members of the public to express their solidarity and sorrow to the affected families at the Buggenhout town hall and the Richtpunt Campus Buggenhout.

The school is also being assisted by Berrefonds, an organisation that provides support for the loss of children, according to VRT.

As the investigation continues, answers will need to be found for the grieving families whose lives have been turned upside down by Wednesday's tragic events.

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