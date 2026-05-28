Kallas 'probably cannot lead negotiations' between Russia and Ukraine, says Belgian foreign minister

Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot pictured at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 26 February 2025. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

The European Union must claim its place at the negotiating table rather than remaining a spectator in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) said on Thursday.

Speaking on the Radio 1 programme De Ochtend before an informal EU Council of Ministers meeting in Cyprus, Prévot argued that the EU needs a joint strategy for its relationship with Russia, as the US reduces its involvement in the peace process.

Prévot suggested that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas should identify a "group of negotiators" representing Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western Europe.

While names such as Kallas, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb have circulated, Prévot did not support any specific individual.

However, Prévot suggested that Kallas herself "probably cannot lead the negotiations," considering her hardline stance against Moscow.

The Minister stressed that any strategy must be developed "in full transparency with Ukraine."

He warned that the EU must not be naive, noting that Russia has shown no willingness to negotiate.

The Belgian Government summoned the Russian ambassador on Thursday following threats against diplomats in Kyiv. Prévot stressed that Moscow will remain a threat even after a ceasefire.

"The time has come to play a leading role, to avoid decisions regarding European security infrastructure being made over our heads by other countries in the future," he said.

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