TikTok Shop to launch in Belgium

TikTok shop. Credit: Kiran Ridley / AFP via Belga

TikTok Shop is set to launch in Belgium on 15 June, allowing users to make purchases directly within the app.

The platform, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has already introduced its shopping feature in France and Germany. TikTok claims to have 4.3 million users in Belgium.

Products bought via TikTok Shop will be delivered by bpost, and the company pledges to comply with Belgian and European legislation strictly.

TikTok also promises quality controls for products and said it will enforce restrictions to prevent minors from making purchases. The minimum age to use TikTok is 13.

Testachats, a consumer organisation, has voiced concerns over the shop's impact on vulnerable groups, particularly young people, calling it "a disaster for those in financial difficulty."

The group warns the service could promote impulsive buying, noting that the ease of scrolling, clicking, and purchasing removes psychological barriers to spending.

Testachats fears that, despite TikTok's assurances, minors may still find ways to circumvent the safeguards.

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