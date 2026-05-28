Brussels police conduct searches at social housing operator in Anderlecht

The city hall of the Anderlecht municipality. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

The premises of the social housing operator Foyer Anderlechtois in Brussels were searched on Thursday, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed after Le Soir's report.

The Foyer Anderlechtois has been searched in light of the Flemish broadcaster VRT's 'Pano' report on the allocation of social housing in Anderlecht, which broke last week.

According to the report, Lotfi Mostefa (PS), chairman of the social housing company and Councillor for Housing, allegedly exerted personal influence on who is allocated a social house.

For the report, 'Pano' was able to review hundreds of voice messages demonstrating that Mostefa had been allegedly influencing the allocation of social housing.

The former chairman of the Brussels Regional Housing Company, Safouane Akremi (Vooruit), who is supposed to oversee the allocations, is also alleged to have interfered multiple times in the allocation of social housing in Anderlecht.

Three investigations into the social housing company were already underway, one of which was a judicial investigation.

Following the 'Pano' report, a fourth investigation was opened and placed in the hands of the Central Office for Combating Corruption (CDBC).

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office only confirmed that the search took place but provided no further comment.

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