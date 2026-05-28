Two key train lines around Brussels will not run this weekend

Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Trains will be halted between Mechelen and Brussels-Luxembourg, and between Leuven and Nivelles, this coming weekend, due to maintenance works by the railway infrastructure operator Infrabel.

National train operator SNCB-NMBS and Infrabel announced on Thursday, adding that commuters can use the SNCB app to plan and purchase tickets for trams and buses of both the Flemish public transport operator De Lijn and the Brussels Region public transport operator STIB-MIVB.

The routes of the S-trains Mechelen-Brussels-Luxembourg-Halle and Landen-Brussels-Luxembourg-Leuven have been changed, with all the relevant updates available on the app.

Infrabel will continue work this weekend, on 30 to 31 May, to renew the overhead lines between Haren and Meiser on the eastern ring railway around Brussels.

Works are taking place in a 6-kilometre-long construction zone between the stations of Evere and Vilvoorde.

In addition, the railway line is also undergoing maintenance work. Work on the platform in Evere is also set to continue as well.

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