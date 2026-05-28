Princess Elisabeth on life at Harvard and what she misses most about Belgium

Crown Princess Elisabeth pictured after the Class of 2026 graduation ceremony at Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University, in Cambridge, MA. Credit: Belga Image/Benoit Doppagne

Princess Elisabeth has given her first real interview to the written press, speaking to Le Soir and three other Belgian newspapers as she was about to graduate from Harvard University’s Kennedy School.

The 24-year-old heir to the Belgian throne used the occasion to reflect on her years abroad, her student life in the United States, and the destiny that awaits her in Belgium.

The interview took place in Boston, at Harvard’s Smith Campus Center, shortly before Elisabeth’s official graduation in Public Policy. The princess appeared without King Philippe or Queen Mathilde, accompanied only by a palace communications official, a photographer and a discreet bodyguard. It marked a carefully controlled but symbolically important first step in her public communication.

'The most normal student life possible'

During the interview, Elisabeth said she had tried to live “the most normal student life possible” during her two years at Harvard. She lived in an apartment with friends, practised a lot of sport, travelled in the United States and enjoyed the relative anonymity that life abroad offered her.

“I enjoyed the fact of not always being recognised in the street, of having more spontaneity in my everyday life”, she said. “It would have been different if I had studied in Belgium”.

Her time at Harvard also appears to have shaped her worldview. The princess described the university as a place where she met “impressive” people who inspired her, while the diversity of students broadened her understanding of global issues. Being in the United States, she said, also allowed her to see Europe from an American perspective and to reflect on Belgium’s place in the world.

The final year of her studies was nevertheless marked by uncertainty, as Harvard faced tensions with the Trump administration. Elisabeth acknowledged that the situation had created stress among students, particularly when the future of visas for foreign students was questioned. She said the university had tried to reassure them and that the situation later calmed down.

New York Marathon and foreign policy interests

Among the memories she said would remain with her, Elisabeth mentioned a visit from her sister, the chance to show her around the city where she lived, and the New York Marathon, which she ran with friends. “My sister came to visit me and it was a really lovely moment together,” she said. “Being able to show her the city where I live and share that with her.”

Her studies at Oxford and Harvard, she added, have helped prepare her for her future role. Oxford gave her a structured intellectual foundation, while Harvard offered a more applied approach to political decision-making. She said she had taken a particular interest in foreign policy, the Middle East, Asia and China.

'I know where my path will be'

Asked about what comes next, the princess remained cautious. “These studies were very intensive, I really gave them my all,” she said. “I need a bit of time to think.” She suggested that she may travel and explore other experiences, but ruled out, at least for now, another full academic programme. The exact next step, she said, has not yet been decided.

Elisabeth also addressed her future role more directly. “Many people are uncertain, they don’t know where they are heading,” Elisabeth said. “I know where I will be, what my path will be. In a certain way, it’s nice to know.”

Her future, she made clear, will be in Belgium, the country where she grew up and where she says she feels at home.

I didn’t have a completely normal childhood'

The heir to the throne also spoke about the personal consequences of her position. She admitted that she did not have a completely normal childhood and probably had less freedom than others. “But on the other hand, it also opened many doors and offered many opportunities,” she added.

The princess explained that because she was born into this role, she never truly questioned it. “Since I was born, I always knew it would be like this,” she said. “I was born with a certain sense of responsibility.”

Elisabeth also spoke about the historical significance of eventually becoming Belgium’s first queen regnant. She acknowledged that this will be an additional challenge, partly because she has fewer direct role models. But she stressed that being a woman is not the only thing that defines her. Asked whether she considers herself a feminist, she said she strongly believes in equal opportunities between men and women, while adding that she finds it difficult to attach a label to herself.

Feeling 'more Belgian' abroad

Living abroad has also reinforced her sense of Belgian identity. The princess said she felt more Belgian when she was outside the country, especially in the United States, where she also became more aware of what it means to be European. What she missed most, she said, were her family, her friends, Belgian warmth, and humour. “And small things like chocolate,” she laughed. “Because English or American chocolate is definitely not the same thing.”

The question of a future transfer of power from King Philippe is not on the agenda, she insisted. Elisabeth said she had not discussed such a scenario in concrete terms with her father and stressed that “there is a time for everything”. For now, she said, she is happy in her current position and believes the King is fulfilling his role very well.

A carefully controlled first interview

The interview, as described by Le Soir, was tightly framed: questions had been sent to the Palace in advance, no audio or video recording was authorised, and the princess’s quotes were reviewed by the Palace press office before publication.

Still, for Elisabeth, it marked a notable public milestone: the moment when Belgium’s future queen began to speak more personally, and on her own, about the life and responsibilities ahead of her.

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