Belgium allows royal family members to join military

Prince Gabriel (3R), Princess Eleonore (L), King Philippe - Filip of Belgium (2L), Queen Mathilde of Belgium (R) poses for the photographer at after and Prince Gabriel takes the oath of office as an officer at the Royal Military Academy (ERM) in Brussels, on Tuesday 30 September 2025. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

Members of the Belgian royal family who do not receive state allowances will soon be eligible for active roles in the military.

On Friday, the Council of Ministers approved a draft law proposed by Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA), which amends the military’s statutory framework.

The law paves the way for Prince Gabriël, currently in his final master's year at the Royal Military Academy (KMS), to pursue a military career.

Some members of the royal family, such as the king, queen, and heir to the throne, receive annual allowances covering their living expenses, staff, and operational costs.

Other royals, however, must secure their own income. Until now, joining the military was not an option for them, but the new law will change this.

Prince Gabriël, the elder brother of Crown Princess Elisabeth and second eldest of the four royal children, has yet to share his plans for the future, according to the Palace.

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