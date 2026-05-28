Mother arrested for attempting to kill her three children in Uccle

The building where a family drama took place on Saturday May 23rd, three children from 3 to 9 years old where found seriously injured, the mother was arrested, in Avenue Brugmann in Uccle, Brussels, on Thursday 28 May 2026. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgerlman

A woman attempted to kill her three children Saturday evening in Uccle, the Brussels Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Thursday after Sudinfo's report.

Neighbours called emergency services around 20:30 after hearing screams at the family's home on Avenue Brugmann.

The three children were seriously injured, and the suspect has been remanded in custody on charges of attempted murder.

"At the scene, police found three injured children," explained Public Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Laura Demullier, adding that the three children's lives were no longer in danger.

According to Sudinfo, the children were a boy and a girl between 3 and 4 years old and a boy between 8 and 9 years old.

A neighbour told Sudinfo that the family had only lived in the building for a few months. "She was a single mother in her thirties. She lived here with her three children and her mother, their grandmother. Just talking about it still gives me goosebumps. What happened is really very frightening," a neighbour said.

The mother was in the apartment when police arrived and was taken into custody.

Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed that an investigation has been launched and the case was referred to an investigative judge who issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.

She will appear before the Brussels pretrial chamber on Friday, which will decide whether to keep her in custody.

The Public Prosecutor's Office declined further comments. "We are asked to handle the facts with the utmost composure and respect to protect the underage victims," Demullier said.

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