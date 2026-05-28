First production line for F-35 tailplanes begins in Belgium

Prime Minister Bart De Wever signs a wing of the F35 during the official opening of the new production line dedicated to the F-35 program of aerospace company Sonaca, on Thursday 28 May 2026 in SonacaÕs site in Gosselies, Charleroi. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Belgian politicians and members of the public gathered at the Sonaca aerospace company site in Gosselies on Thursday to celebrate the inauguration of the first production line for the horizontal tail sections of the American F-35 fighter jet in Belgium.

Among guests were Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) and Minister of Defence Theo Francken (N-VA), as were Walloon Minister-President Adrien Dolimont (MR), Walloon Minister of Economy Pierre-Yves Jeholet (MR), the Mayor of Charleroi Thomas Dermine (PS), and US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White.

After a private tour of the factory, various dignitaries signed the first tailplane to roll off the production line, each with a personal inscription.

"Si vis pacem, para bellum," wrote Prime Minister De Wever — Latin for "if you want peace, prepare for war."

Francken wrote "Freedom," while Ambassador White wrote — on behalf of President Trump — "Peace through Strength!"

The final assembly of the tailplanes—the critical components at the rear of the aircraft responsible for stability during flight—is handled by Sonaca in Gosselies.

The technology is the result of a Belgian collaboration involving Asco Industries and Sabca.

The former produces the metal parts that form the internal skeleton of the tailplanes, while Sabca manufactures the large composite panels that enclose the skeleton.

In addition to those three companies, the BeLightning consortium also consists of the Federal Participation and Investment Company (SFPIM) of the Belgian State.

It provided approximately half of the capital, which amounted to nearly €200 million. A large part of the investment was made for Sonaca and the construction of the new factory.

According to the parties involved, the F-35 program is expected to create 200 jobs in Belgium and generate an economic return of €400 million.

Related News