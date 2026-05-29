Federal Government approves pension reform: What changes?

Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Combating Tax Fraud, Pensions, National Lottery and Cultural Institutions Jan Jambon and Prime Minister Bart De Wever at a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 27 November 2025. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The Belgian Chamber of Representatives has approved the controversial pension reforms during a late-night session on Thursday.

The Federal Government aims to strengthen the link between work and pension: those who work longer should receive a higher pension. According to Minister of Pensions Jan Jambon (N-VA), the policy is essential to keep the system affordable.

Nevertheless, the reform has had a turbulent journey. For instance, Jambon faced a great deal of criticism because the pension reform would hit women – who more often work part-time – harder than men.

A television interview in which he seemed to suggest that women "would adapt" caused even more resentment.

Trade unions also took to the streets to protest several times, and even took the reform to court. Now that the reform has been approved, the unions intend to take the case to the Constitutional Court. The Workers' Party of Belgium, PTB-PVDA, will do the same.

What changes?

The most notable change involves the introduction of a pension penalty. Starting from 1 January 2027, pensioners with fewer than 35 years of employment totalling at least 156 working days per year (or 7,020 working days overall) will receive reduced pension benefits.

Certain non-working periods, such as those caused by illness, caregiving leave, or temporary unemployment, may count towards the required 156 days. Additional measures will be introduced to exempt individuals working part-time with irregular hours from the pension penalty.

Those who choose to work beyond the legal retirement age will be rewarded with a pension bonus.

Civil servants will also experience changes. Currently, their pensions are calculated based on their salaries during the final 10 years of employment, a period that often reflects their highest earnings.

Starting in 2027, this calculation period will gradually extend. Early retirement allowances for specific professions, such as military personnel and railway staff, will be abolished.

For individuals retiring before or on 1 January 2027, the current pension rules remain unchanged.

Because of the adjustments for the new measures, the pension projection tool on mypension.be will temporarily stop displaying estimates from 8 June. The Pension Service anticipates that universal access to simulations will resume by the end of 2027.

In the meantime, those retiring in 2027 can still apply for their pensions through standard procedures and will receive an official pension calculation no later than four months before their retirement date.

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