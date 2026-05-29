Belgian artists donate works to help save artists' home in Antwerp

Credit: Vicente Torre / The Brussels Times

An Antwerp-based artist collective, Ercola, will host an art auction in a final push to gather funds to buy their historic home.

The historic building complex on Wolstraat, which has housed artists for over 50 years, will go for sale at public auction organised by AG Vespa, Antwerp city's real estate agency, on 4 June for at least €1.6 million.

To prevent the loss of creative space to private development, artists have launched a citizens' cooperative and a fundraising campaign to buy the property themselves.

Over 1,000 citizens have already contributed through shares and loans, raising €900,000 in less than a month. The cooperative now aims to reach a target of €1.3 million in total funds, with a crucial boost from an upcoming art auction.

On 2 June, the collective will host an art auction at Antwerp's renowned auction house, Bernaerts.

Many prominent artist have donated their works have donated works to support the cooperative's goal of saving the building from public sale, including Fred Bervoets, Luc Tuymans, Anne-Mie Van Kerckhoven, Guy Vandenbranden, and Dennis Tyfus.

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