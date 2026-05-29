'Dangerous escalation': Belgian foreign minister condemns Russian drone strike in Romania

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés). Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

A Russian drone hit a residential building in the Romanian city of Galați, near the Ukrainian border, on Friday, injuring two people – what Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) has called a "dangerous escalation".

Speaking at a Federal Government meeting on Friday morning, Prévot said the attack reflected "Russia's intent to worsen the situation" rather than seeking peace.

Prévot condemned the attack, describing it as "unacceptable and irresponsible" in a post on social media, noting that it involved "a weapon of war hitting an apartment building in an EU Member State and NATO ally."

Prévot expressed full support for Romania's diplomatic response and its push to strengthen anti-drone defences along the eastern flank.

He stressed the EU’s vital role in any future peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, should they occur.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has assured Romanian President Nicușor Dan of the "absolute solidarity of NATO with Romania".

Rutte wrote this on social media on Friday: "I have confirmed that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of the alliance's territory. We will maintain our readiness to deter any threat, including that of drones, and to defend ourselves against it."

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Russia has "crossed a new line".

"A Russian drone has penetrated a densely populated area in Romania; civilians have been injured. On EU territory," she wrote on social media.

"As we continue to step up our security and deterrence, certainly along our eastern border, we will continue to increase the pressure on Russia," she said. "We are preparing a 21st sanctions package."

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