Director of Belgium's largest prison resigns to protest overcrowding

Director of Brussels prisons Jurgen Van Poecke poses for the photographer at the now-closed prison of Vorst-Forest, Brussels, Friday 18 November 2022. Credit: Belga

Jurgen Van Poecke, director of Haren Prison, has resigned in protest over overcrowding and staff shortages.

In an interview published Saturday in De Tijd, Van Poecke confirmed his resignation, which he had announced weeks ago. He stated, “I enjoyed my role, but not under these circumstances. I came here because I was interested in the position, but the situation has drastically changed.”

Haren Prison, Belgium’s largest penitentiary, was built to house 1,129 inmates. However, it currently accommodates around 1,500 prisoners, resulting in severe overcrowding. As a consequence, 279 detainees are sleeping on mattresses placed directly on the floor.

Authorities plan to install bunk beds in single-occupancy cells to address the issue, but Van Poecke criticised the measure, saying, “This institutionalises overcrowding.”

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