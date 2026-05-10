Angry inmate injures officers in Nivelles prison

Illustration picture shows the prison in Nivelles on Wednesday 10 February 2016. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Three prison officers were injured by an agitated inmate on Saturday evening at Nivelles prison, the authorities confirmed on Sunday, citing overcrowding as a contributing factor.

The incident occurred at around 17:45 during the prison yard outing. A detainee was not ready when an officer approached his cell. Following safety protocols, the officer informed the inmate that he would no longer be allowed to participate in the outing.

The inmate reacted angrily, dismantled items in his cell, and attacked the officer, striking him in the face and breaking his glasses, according to union representative Isabelle Huart from CSC. Two other officers who intervened were also assaulted.

The first officer sustained facial injuries and a concussion and was transported to the hospital. Although he was discharged later that evening, he remains unfit for work for at least ten days.

The attack prompted discontent among Nivelles prison staff. Visits were suspended on Sunday, and with a strike planned for Monday, they are unlikely to resume before Wednesday.

All activities at the prison were halted on Sunday, except for lawyer consultations, meal and medication distribution, and laundry exchanges.

A spokesperson for the prison administration highlighted the broader issue of overcrowding. They noted that rising tensions among inmates have resulted in increased aggression, comparing the situation to a “pressure cooker with the lid coming off more frequently.”

As of Sunday morning, the public prosecutor’s office in Walloon Brabant had not yet been informed of the incident.

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