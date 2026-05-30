Flights briefly suspended at Munich airport after drone alert

Flights at Munich Airport were suspended for approximately one hour on Saturday following a suspected sighting of drones, according to police and airport authorities.
Two pilots reported a suspicious incident involving what appeared to be drones shortly after 09:00, a police spokesperson said.
German air traffic control and security authorities subsequently decided to close the runways, the spokesperson added.
A police helicopter was deployed to assess the situation, while security teams worked to clarify the circumstances.
Air traffic resumed at 10:05, an airport spokesperson confirmed.
An extensive search conducted by emergency services found no threat to public safety, the spokesperson noted.