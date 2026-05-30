Saturday 30 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Flights briefly suspended at Munich airport after drone alert

Saturday 30 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Flights briefly suspended at Munich airport after drone alert
Illustrative image of a drone. Credit: Belga

Flights at Munich Airport were suspended for approximately one hour on Saturday following a suspected sighting of drones, according to police and airport authorities.

Two pilots reported a suspicious incident involving what appeared to be drones shortly after 09:00, a police spokesperson said.

German air traffic control and security authorities subsequently decided to close the runways, the spokesperson added.

A police helicopter was deployed to assess the situation, while security teams worked to clarify the circumstances.

Air traffic resumed at 10:05, an airport spokesperson confirmed.

An extensive search conducted by emergency services found no threat to public safety, the spokesperson noted.

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