Belgian police find illegal firearms on Flixbus in West Flanders

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Police are conducting an investigation on the E40 near West Flemish Jabbeke municipality, between Bruges and Ostend after firearms were discovered aboard a Flixbus heading to Ostend.

The driver of the bus alerted authorities at around 11:10 on Saturday after noticing a firearm on board. He pulled over onto the hard shoulder near Snellegem, close to the motorway service area in Jabbeke.

Officers from the federal road police arrived and searched all passengers and the vehicle itself. Two firearms were later found inside the bus toilet.

The search remains ongoing, causing at least one lane to be blocked. Police are advising coastal-bound drivers to take the Loppem exit.

No arrests have been made at this time.

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