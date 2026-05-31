Belgium's infrastructure falling apart, warns construction association

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The infrastructure sector, previously more resilient than other segments of construction, is now showing signs of weakness, warned Belgian construction association Embuild during Open Construction Day on Sunday.

After three years of growth, infrastructure activity is expected to stagnate in 2026 (+0.2%) and decline by 5% in 2027, according to Embuild’s latest forecasts.

Public authorities are sending a worrying signal by neglecting infrastructure upgrades, said Embuild CEO Niko Demeester, noting that most infrastructure needs substantial improvements.

Currently, public investment in Belgium stands at 3.1% of GDP, below the EU average of 3.7%. Embuild is urging this figure to be increased to 4% of GDP, requiring an additional €5.7 billion in investments by 2029.

The federation argues that this investment is essential, as 18% of motorways and regional roads require replacement, and 15% need structural renovations. Bridges and tunnels are also in urgent need of modernisation.

Public buildings face similar issues, with an average age of 50 years. Almost 95% of schools, hospitals, care homes, and prisons require renovations.

Meeting the needs of an ageing population will also necessitate building 486 more residential care centres and seven new hospitals by 2050.

Additionally, nine new prisons will be needed to address rising adult population numbers and ongoing prison overcrowding, Embuild concluded.

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