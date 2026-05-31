Multiple broken bottle brawls erupt in Roeselare in just one day

Credit: Belga

A man was injured with a glass bottle during multiple altercations in Roeselare, and a passer-by was hospitalised, according to the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office.

The first fight occurred on Saturday afternoon near the Moermanpark, involving a man and a group of individuals.

Following the confrontation, the group walked towards the shopping centre while the man, accompanied by several others, followed them.

Another violent incident took place in the Ooststraat, where the man sustained injuries from a glass bottle.

A passer-by was also injured during this altercation and transported to hospital for treatment.

Later that afternoon, a third fight broke out in the Delaerestraat involving the same individuals.

Five men were arrested and are being questioned by local police from the Riho zone (Roeselare, Izegem, Hooglede).

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