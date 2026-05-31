Brussels police busts massive drug trafficking Peterbos network

Credit: Belga

Twenty-seven people have been detained following a judicial operation targeting a major criminal network involved in organised drug trafficking in Brussels, the federal police announced on Sunday.

The operation, carried out on Tuesday, 26 May, led to the seizure of significant quantities of drugs, cash, vehicles, and numerous digital devices.

Of the 27 detained individuals, ten were placed under arrest warrants. A minor was sent to a youth protection institution, while one person residing illegally has been placed in a detention centre.

The investigation, launched in 2025 under the supervision of an investigating judge, exposed an organisation responsible for sourcing, storing, packaging, and distributing narcotics to various sales points across Brussels. Authorities focused their efforts on areas near the Saint-Guidon metro station and the Peterbos neighbourhood.

Federal police described the dismantling of the network as particularly complex due to its multi-layered nature within the drug trafficking supply chain. They identified dedicated logistical structures, storage facilities, and well-organised distribution mechanisms.

Searches resulted in the confiscation of large quantities of cannabis and cocaine, some of which had already been packaged into hundreds of doses ready for sale. Police also recovered tens of thousands of euros in cash, firearms, packaging materials, precision scales, vehicles, and numerous phones and digital devices.

This operation forms part of ongoing efforts by the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office to combat criminal networks that contribute to disturbances, violence, and insecurity in the region.

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