'Don't come back!': Brussels teachers stage protest outside minister's home

Symbolic action of the CSC union teachers at the home of Minister Glatigny, on Tuesday 02 June 2026, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO MAX LOHEST

Brussels teachers staged a protest outside the home of Education Minister Valérie Glatigny (MR) on Tuesday morning, leaving behind a suitcase bearing the message: "Valérie, take a holiday from teaching and don't come back!"

On top of the suitcase, a mock boarding pass listing the destination as "Far away" and the boarding time as "Immediately".

As the minister had already left for work, her husband received the items and listened to the concerns of a group of around ten teachers.

The demonstrators explained that the action was intended to be light-hearted and said they believed public support for their cause was growing.

The protest comes after the Budget Commission of the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles parliament approved a draft decree containing austerity measures overnight. The proposal must still be submitted to a plenary vote before it can be formally adopted.

Teachers said they would continue their campaign even if the decree is approved.

"A law, if voted, can also be repealed," one protester said.

The Liberal-Engagés government announced a series of spending cuts last autumn to tackle a structural deficit expected to reach around €500 million by 2029.

Many of the measures affect the education sector, including a 10% increase in the workload of upper secondary school teachers without additional pay, stricter rules on sick leave for permanent staff and tighter conditions for end-of-career arrangements.

Funding for free school meals and school supplies is also due to be reduced.

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