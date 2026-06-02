Dua Lipa recommends Brussels record shop to her fans

Dua Lipa at the Berlinale 2026 and Tropicall Records in Maroles. Credit: Wikimedia Commons / Harald Krichel / Tropicall Records

British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa has named a record store in Brussels as the "must-visit for any vinyl lover" in her list, with over a hundred favourite locations around the world.

Known for her taste in culture, fashion, and travel, as well as her chart-topping hits, Dua Lipa has had her own weekly lifestyle newsletter and website – called 'Service95' – where she gives tips on culture, travel and fashion, among other things.

In collaboration with Google and her 'Service95', Dua Lipa has shared her personal travel list for go-to places. In Brussels, she spotlights Tropicall Records as a must-visit place for record lovers.

Tropicall Records is an independent record label located in Marolles — one of the hippest, most bohemian neighbourhoods in Brussels — which supplies locals with " extraordinary gems."

Far more than just a vinyl shop, Tropicall Records also functions as a lively community hub, hosting live concerts, exhibitions and screenings.

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In Dua Lipa's words: "Tropicall, in Brussels, specialises in tropical, African and world music, and is unlike any other shop I’ve ever visited. The selection is curated with real expertise, and you can sometimes find some extraordinary gems there. A must-visit for any vinyl lover."⁠

"We found out the news this morning, and of course, it is a great honour to receive praise from an artist such as Dua Lipa. But this will not change our approach. We continue to do what we have always done,"⁠ Tropicall Records told Bruzz.

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