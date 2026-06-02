Food sector urged to be vigilant about water quality in parts of Belgium

The logo of Belgium's food safety agency in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Siska Gremmelprez

Belgian food safety authorities are urging food sector professionals to ensure the quality and safety of distributed water following recent floods.

The affected areas include Jemeppe-sur-Sambre and Nivelles, according to a statement issued by the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) on Tuesday.

The FASFC explained that flooding can disrupt the supply of potable water due to power outages, pipe breaks, or contamination of water catchment zones.

Even communities not directly impacted by floods may experience water supply disturbances, the agency noted.

Potable water is essential for food preparation, hand washing, and cleaning surfaces and equipment that come into contact with food, FASFC emphasised.

For further information, FASFC advises residents to contact their water distribution company.

Food operators are also urged to consider the impact of the floods on water used for crop production and animal care in their self-monitoring systems.

The agency warned that wells, for example, could become contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms or other pollutants due to unusual conditions during the flooding.

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