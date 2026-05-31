Brussels fire department responds to 26 incidents after Saturday storms

Credit: Belga

Brussels firefighters responded to 26 incidents caused by stormy weather on Saturday across the Brussels-Capital region, according to spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

Twenty-two of the callouts involved flooded roads and water infiltration in residential properties. Four incidents were related to hazardous branches and trees.

Early on Saturday, emergency crews were deployed to address flooding at the small tunnel on Boulevard de la Woluwe and Roman Road under the A12 bridge near Heysel.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) issued a yellow warning for local storms, which remained in effect until 09:00 Sunday for the Brussels-Capital region.

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