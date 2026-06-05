Famous Flemish cafe in Brussels city centre needs a new landlord

De Markten Café. Credit: Google Maps

The Flemish community centre De Markten and the Flemish Community Commission (VGC) are looking for a new operator for their jointly-run café in central Brussels, Bruzz reports.

Café De Markten can be found on the Vieux Marché aux Grains, also known as the Oude Graanmarkt square in Dutch, just by Place Saint-Catherine.

It is located next to a cultural centre of the same name, which is run by the Flemish community. It is frequented by locals and tourists alike, with the bar often praised for its affordable and socially inclusive atmosphere.

The new operator will be granted a seven-year lease to run the establishment, starting from 1 January 2027 until 31 December 2033.

The VGC hopes to find someone eager to develop a "sustainable and community-oriented" concept.

They emphasise social integration as a commitment they are looking for from operators, as they will be required to host regular events in the café and implement a fair pricing policy.

Interested parties must register for an information session by 14 June, which will take place on 18 June.

Following this, candidates have until 1 September to submit their detailed business plans. A final decision on the new operator is expected by early October.

Ongoing renovations

Meanwhile, long-delayed renovations at the adjoining community centre are still ongoing.

Works had previously ground to a halt following the bankruptcy of the main contractor in early 2024, causing significant frustration for the centre's management.

A spokesperson confirmed to local media that while the works are still not fully completed, the end is finally in sight. Once finished, the building is supposed to come out with improved accessibility for all visitors.

The upgrades also include the installation of a new emergency stairwell. This crucial addition will allow the small theatre upstairs to safely double its capacity, accommodating up to 100 visitors instead of the previous 50.

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