Person shot during bar brawl in Schaerbeek

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

A person was shot and wounded overnight between Thursday and Friday on Chaussée d'Helmet in Schaerbeek, the Brussels-North police zone confirmed.

Emergency services transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

"An altercation broke out around 02:00 between several people in a bar or restaurant on Chaussée d'Helmet," stated the Brussels-North police.

"Gunshots were then heard. Several patrols responded to the scene, where they found a person with a leg injury. The victim, whose condition was critical, was transported to the hospital."

The Public Prosecutor's Office also went to the scene with an investigating judge, the forensic science laboratory, and a ballistics expert.

Several investigative steps are underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and to identify the perpetrators.

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