Brussels Government approves first major administrative reform

The Brussels parliament in Brussels, Saturday 14 February 2026. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Brussels-Capital Region Government approved the second reading of the first pillar of reform for the Brussels administration on Thursday, which officials say is the most important cornerstone of the modernisation process.

Brussels Minister for the Civil Service, Dirk De Smedt (Anders), who announced the reform on Friday morning, described it as a decisive step towards a more integrated, efficient, less fragmented, and better-prepared administration.

According to the minister, this aspect of the reform aims to consolidate support services such as human resources, IT, procurement, accounting, and facilities services into a single structure serving all Brussels administrations.

The objective is to simplify processes, use resources more efficiently, and eliminate duplication.

Over the past few months, more than 100 civil servants from various administrations participated in preparing this reform.

"We are taking a historic step for Brussels," Minister De Smedt stated in a press release. "For years, we have talked about more cooperation, less fragmentation, and a more efficient administration. Today, we are turning those words into action."

According to the minister, this reform also represents a key element of the path towards a balanced budget by 2029. The resulting efficiency gains and structural savings form an integral part of the multi-year plan defined by the Brussels Government.

The regional executive will continue its concrete implementation work in the coming months so that the new structure can be fully established by this summer.

The adopted pillar is the first of four major reform pillars that together should lead to simpler, more efficient, and financially sounder governance in Brussels, the minister added.

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