Wallonia open to 'all possibilities' to secure new renovation grant system

Walloon Minister of Energy, Air-Climate Plan, Housing and Airports Cecile Neven. Credit: Belga/John Thys

The Walloon Government is analysing "all possibilities" that could "secure the system" after the State Council's auditor gave a negative opinion on a fast-tracked renovation grants reform, Energy and Housing Minister Cécile Neven (MR) stated on Friday.

On 14 February last year, Wallonia launched a reform of its renovation grant system, lowering base grant amounts, cutting the maximum invoice reimbursement cap, and completely excluding the highest income bracket — ending the previous generous grant system within 24 hours.

The government also set up a temporary transitional framework designed to run through September 30, 2026, but under the condition that an applicant has paid at least a 20% deposit to a contractor before February 13.

Opposition political parties and citizens filed a legal complaint against the government. They argued that the 2025 renovation grant reform was unfair and illegal because it was rushed into action too quickly.

The auditor agreed that the government's rushed rollout was illegal because it did not give citizens enough fair warning or predictability.

Now, Neven may consider modifying the transitional arrangements, which the State Council's auditor confirms are at the heart of the problem.

A lawyer representing the Walloon Region in the proceedings responded to the observations on Thursday evening, "justifying the choices made point by point," and nothing changes for the time being, the minister said in a press statement.

According to Neven's office, the State Council's ruling in this dispute is not expected before the first quarter of 2027.

However, the auditor's opinion already sets the tone: the auditor recognises the legitimacy of the budgetary objective pursued and the fact that the temporary system established does not violate the standstill principle, but he criticises the transitional provision, which had created some panic in February 2025.

At the time, many households that were considering or had begun the process of carrying out renovation work on their homes learned that they would ultimately not be able to count on the region's subsidies.

The new Walloon Government, recognising that these subsidies were creating a significant financial drain, quickly implemented a reform that drastically reduced them.

However, a transition period had to be established without delay for households that had recently hired a contractor.

The deadline was set for 14 February 2025, with one key requirement: having already paid a deposit of at least 20% of the invoice for the work eligible for a subsidy. Two weeks then remained to apply for the previous system.

It is this transitional arrangement, with the sudden requirement to have paid a deposit and the very short application deadline, that has drawn the most criticism.

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