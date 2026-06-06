Minister Verlinden plans to extend abortion deadline

Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 05 February 2026. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) has drafted legislation to extend Belgium’s abortion limit from 12 to 14 weeks.

The proposed amendment aims to find a compromise acceptable to all coalition parties, following Verlinden’s mandate to address differing views on abortion laws. In addition to the extended limit, the draft includes provisions for victims of sexual violence, allowing them to terminate their pregnancies up to 18 weeks.

The plan also seeks to reduce the mandatory reflection period between the initial consultation and the abortion procedure from six days to two days.

CD&V has conditioned its support for the abortion law on parliamentary approval of a separate bill by its MP Els Van Hoof, which would expand access to compensation for contraception.

Verlinden described her proposal as a way to bridge ideological divides within the government, saying, “For me, the limit is 14 weeks. I will not negotiate beyond that, nor entertain political bargaining.”

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