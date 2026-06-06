Alzheimer's experts fear inequality after medication denial

Alzheimer's patient at the entrance of a hairdressing salon. Credit: Belga / AFP

A group of Belgian clinicians and Alzheimer researchers has expressed disappointment over Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke’s decision not to reimburse the Alzheimer drug Leqembi, warning of potential inequality in treatment access.

Neuroscientist Bart De Strooper (VIB-KU Leuven and UK Dementia Research Institute) criticised the move, saying it risks making the treatment accessible only to those who can afford it or seek it abroad. He argued that a solidarity-based healthcare system should not shut the door on such treatments but ensure they are managed and organised effectively.

Leqembi was approved by the European Commission last year for use in a clearly defined group of patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s. While not a cure-all, researchers say it is the first drug proven in a large Phase 3 study to slow disease progression in carefully selected patients.

The experts are advocating for a regulated framework in Belgium to provide access to patients with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s-related dementia. They propose strict conditions, including patient selection criteria, safety monitoring, MRI scans, and the collection of clinical outcomes.

They acknowledge ongoing debates around the drug’s clinical impact, costs, and risks. However, they fear the minister’s decision could lead to access being determined by patients’ financial resources. Those with means may seek treatment abroad, leaving others without options at home.

Related News