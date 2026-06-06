Marine pilots end strike but tensions remain high

A NH-90 helicopter pictured during a visit to the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre (MRCC), part of a royal visit to the province of West Flanders, in Oostende, Tuesday 16 September 2025. Credit : Belga/ Kurt Desplenter

The maritime pilot strike affiliated with the socialist union ACOD has ended, the Maritime and Coastal Services Agency (MDK) announced on Saturday.

However, tensions remain high, and further disruptions have not been ruled out.

The MDK disclosed that 37 ships are currently waiting for service, and efforts to clear the backlog will be made as soon as possible. Most of the vessels are anchored in the North Sea, while ports in Ghent, Antwerp, and Zeebrugge are less affected.

Since Friday morning, only Dutch pilots have been operational, with Belgian pilots providing limited services. The situation stems from a long-standing dispute between Belgian pilots and policymakers over reforms to their pension scheme.

This is not the first such action; previous strikes were held earlier this year and last year, significantly impacting port operations. The protests were notable enough to affect the annual financial results of the Port of Antwerp.

Yesterday’s action was not supported by the professional association of pilots, BvL, but had the backing of ACOD.

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