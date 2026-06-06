Major fire in Anderlecht now under control

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

Firefighters in Brussels responded to a major blaze near Avenue Maurice Herbet in Anderlecht at around 7:00.

A massive plume of black smoke was visible over the city and shared widely on social media. Local authorities triggered the communal emergency plan.

The fire broke out on the roof of a warehouse. Residents nearby were advised by firefighters to keep their windows and doors closed.

By 9:00, a Be-Alert message was sent to inform locals of the incident.

Many residents were evacuated from the neighbourhood, and an emergency reception centre was set up to assist those affected.

Although the fire has been extinguished, emergency services remain on site to prevent any reignition. Anderlecht authorities stated efforts are underway to allow evacuated residents to return home as soon as possible.

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