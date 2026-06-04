Student protesters light fire outside Brussels-Central station

Credit : Belga

More than 1,000 people, mainly young protesters, gathered outside Brussels Central Station on Thursday to demonstrate against planned education reforms in the French-speaking Federation Wallonia-Brussels (FWB), with clashes and disruptions reported across the capital.

The situation escalated when demonstrators set fire to barriers, bicycles and other objects in the middle of the road near the station. Fireworks were also launched during the unrest.

Police and firefighters were deployed to the scene, while officers closed most exits at Brussels-Central station, leaving only one access point open.

The Federal Police said several incidents were reported across Brussels, "but mainly in the city centre", causing disruption to parts of the metro network.

Earlier in the day, disturbances were also reported at Brussels Metro's Saint-Guidon station in Anderlecht. According to a Belga reporter, groups of young people threw barriers onto the tracks and discharged fire extinguishers on station platforms.

Some participants reportedly said they were heading towards the Parliament of the French Community, where opposition to the education measures has been mounting in recent weeks.

The protests were organised in response to reforms proposed by the Federation Wallonia-Brussels government, although details of the measures being contested were not immediately clear.

Police had not released information on arrests or injuries at the time of publication.

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