Bioweek kicks off on organic farm in Flemish town

An organic farm in Overijse. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

The Bioweek, highlighting organic food and farming, kicked off on Saturday at Den Diepen Boomgaard, a bio-farm in Grimbergen, Flemish Brabant.

Spanning nine days, the event centres around the theme ‘Say it with bio!’ and features activities across Belgium. Organised by VLAM (Flemish Centre for Agro- and Fisheries Marketing), Apaq-W, and the organic sector, it aims to educate consumers about the benefits of organic products and sustainable agriculture.

Interest in organic products continues to grow, according to VLAM, evident in a rise in spending. Belgian households spent €1.36 billion on organic goods in 2025, a 4% increase from the previous year. About 34% of Belgians prioritise organic options in their food purchases, with 45% buying organic products at least a few times a month.

The European organic label, which certifies conformity to EU standards for organic production, is recognised by over 70% of Belgians.

Schools are also participating in the Bioweek, with children from the municipal primary school Op Dreef in Halen, Limburg, set to visit Den Boogerd, the 2025 Biovlam winner, on Monday.

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