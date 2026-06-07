'Wore crusader patches and smoked cigars': Brussels police officers to be investigated

An investigation has been launched into the behaviour of police officers during recent protests in Brussels.
The decision follows the circulation of images on social media showing an officer wearing a prohibited symbol and others making inappropriate remarks.
Photos and videos of demonstrations against reforms to French-language education have appeared online in recent days. According to reports in Le Soir, one officer was seen wearing the “Deus Vult” symbol, a historical crusader slogan meaning “God wills it.” Other officers were allegedly smoking cigars and making offensive comments.
Victor Kanyanzira, spokesperson for Brussels Mayor Philippe Close, stated: “This is unacceptable, an investigation will be conducted.”