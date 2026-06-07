Greek police claim to have arrested a Hamas-linked aspiring terrorist

Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A Palestinian man suspected of links to Hamas has been arrested in Greece for allegedly planning terrorist attacks, police announced.

The 37-year-old was detained on Saturday on the island of Crete, where he worked in a hotel, according to local media reports.

Police stated that he is connected to individuals recently arrested in Cyprus on terrorism-related charges and noted that he had received “training” from Hamas.

Greek media reported that the man may have been targeting an Israeli cruise ship due to dock in Crete on Tuesday.

According to the public broadcaster ERT, the man had rented an apartment in central Athens. Police found laboratory equipment and chemicals there, which could potentially be used to construct a bomb.

The investigation is ongoing, police confirmed.

Hamas, which has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007, is designated a terrorist organisation by the United States, the European Union, and Israel.

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