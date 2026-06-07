Over million people gather for Pope Leo-led mass in Madrid

Pope Leo XIV arrives in the popemobile to lead the Holy Mass in the Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid on June 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV is visiting Spain June 6-12 with stops in Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands, where he will meet with migrants and organisations dedicated to helping them. Credit: AFP / Belga

Over 1.2 million people gathered in central Madrid on Sunday morning for a mass led by Pope Leo XIV, marking the second day of his visit to Spain.

The ceremony was held at the Plaza de Cibeles, a site often associated with celebrations by Real Madrid fans, and attended by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

The royal couple had welcomed the pope upon his arrival in the Spanish capital the day before. Authorities organised a large-scale logistical operation for the event.

After the mass, the pope led a Corpus Christi procession over several hundred metres. The route was adorned with more than 30,000 carnations, mainly in the Vatican’s yellow and white colours.

The pope’s seven-day visit features several significant gatherings across Spain. While the country has long been a Catholic stronghold in Europe, the Church has seen its influence wane in recent decades.

On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV will lead a mass in Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia, where he will inaugurate the tallest tower of Antoni Gaudí’s iconic basilica, a century after the architect’s death.

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