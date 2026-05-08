Pope Leo XIV sparks 'Holy Drip' frenzy after being spotted rocking Nike trainers

Screenshot of the moment the pontiff is shown to be wearing Nike trainers.

Pope Leo XIV has unexpectedly become subject of a social media frenzy after being spotted wearing a pair of Nike trainers beneath his white papal cassock.

Captured in a documentary retracing the first American pope's years in Rome before his election, the look quickly became a sensation, with users dubbing it "Holy Drip".

Sneaker fans rapidly identified the shoes as likely being Nike Franchise Low trainers, a relatively affordable and understated lifestyle model.

The contrast between papal tradition and streetwear culture immediately caught the internet's attention, with viral reactions spreading across Instagram and X.

Posts included jokes such as "Nike just got blessed" and "You can take the kid out of Chicago, but not the Nike out of the kid."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneaker Freaker (@sneakerfreakermag)

Originally from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV has been widely portrayed as a more approachable and modern figure since becoming the first American pontiff in history.

Observers say the viral moment reflects a broader effort by recent popes to appear closer to ordinary people and younger generations.

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