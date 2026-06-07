Pentagon raises threat of Israeli counter-espionage to highest level

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on March 19, 2026 and US President Donald Trump in Morristown, New Jersey, on May 22, 2026. Trump and Netanyahu's relationship is under strain after the US president reportedly called the Israeli premier "crazy." Credit: AFP / Belga

The Pentagon has raised its counterintelligence threat level regarding Israel to its highest point, according to multiple US media reports on Saturday.

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) said Israel’s ability to carry out human and technical espionage operations is at a “critical level,” NBC News reported, citing US officials.

Concerns have emerged that Israel may have attempted to spy on senior US officials to gather information on internal deliberations and decision-making processes within the Trump administration about Middle Eastern conflicts, the TV network stated.

The New York Times further reported attempts by Israel to eavesdrop on high-ranking officials, including Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s lead negotiator, and Elbridge Colby, a senior Pentagon policy official.

On 28 February, the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran, which triggered the onset of war in the region.

Since then, relations between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appear strained.

Trump reportedly exchanged heated remarks with Netanyahu during a phone conversation, calling him “completely insane,” at least according to Axios. The discussion revolved around Israel’s threats to bomb Beirut, with Trump potentially fearing such actions would undermine US talks with Iran.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump confirmed the intense exchange with Netanyahu and expressed dissatisfaction with Israeli policies in Lebanon.

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