Where can you watch the World Cup 2026 in Brussels?

Football fans watching a previous World Cup match in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Excitement among football fans across the world is growing with the start of the 2026 World Cup just around the corner.

While Belgium's Red Devils will only play their first match in the FIFA championship on Monday, 15 June, the World Cup will officially begin on Thursday, 11 June, with a match between Mexico and South Africa.

Although the championship is taking place in the US, Canada, and Mexico this year, several pubs and outdoor venues in Brussels promise to bring the lively atmosphere expected in stadiums to football fans in the Belgian capital.

The Brussels Times put together a list of some spots across Brussels where you can watch World Cup matches.

O'reilly's

Just minutes away from the iconic Grand Place, the Irish pub O'reilly's will be broadcasting several of the World Cup matches.

Football fans can expect an energetic atmosphere, with Guinness on tap and several screens throughout the pub to make sure no goal or minute of action is missed.

Place de la Bourse 1, 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

The Wild Rover and The Wild Geese

In the heart of the European Quarter, The Wild Rover and its "sister pub" next door, The Wild Geese, will be broadcasting multiple World Cup games both on indoor and outdoor screens.

Football fans can expect multiple beers on tap, wine, cocktails and classic pub food or snacks to fuel their enthusiasm on match days.

Rue Joseph II 100, 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

Bar du Matin

The Bar du Matin, just outside the Albert metro stop, invites World Cup fans to watch the championship's matches while enjoying one of its many drinks, including cocktails and beer.

Several of the matches, including Red Devils' games, will be shown at the bar, which is known for its large terrace area and lively international atmosphere.

Chaussée d'Alsemberg 172, 1190 Forest. Find more information here.

Café Flora

Known for its colourful terrace, Café Flora on the Parvis in Saint-Gilles will also join the efforts to bring the World Cup to fans in Brussels.

The café-bar will broadcast several of the matches throughout the championship, and promises special offers of drinks and snacks for football enthusiasts.

Parvis de Saint-Gilles 16A, 1060 Saint-Gilles. Find more information here.

Place Dumon

The Place Dumon in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre will once again be transformed into a "fan zone" dedicated to cheering on Belgium's Red Devils.

The game between Belgium and Egypt on 15 June and the match between Belgium and Iran on 21 June are scheduled to be shown on the big screen in the square for free. Other matches may also be shown if the Red Devils move on to the next stage of the competition.

The local municipality promises a friendly and festive atmosphere, as well as a bar a food stalls to add to the spirit of the World Cup.

Place Dumon, 1150 Woluwe-Saint-Pierre. Find more information here.

Foot Noord Village

Place Noord, the "temporary square" just outside Brussels North Station, will welcome football fans to watch the World Cup on the big screen.

While watching Belgium play in the so-called "Foot Noord Village" will cost fans €5 ticket (one drink included), other international matches will be free during the guinguette's opening hours.

Visitors can expect food, drinks, and music before and after the kick-off.

Rue du Progrès, 80 1030 Schaerbeek. Find more information here.

Jupiler Fan Village

The Wolvendael Park in Uccle will welcome football fans during the championship to cheer on the Red Devils. Belgium's games against Egypt on 15 June and Iran on 21 June will be broadcast live at the Théâtre de Verdure in the park.

Other matches may be broadcast depending on whether Belgium progress to the next phase of the championship, according to the Uccle municipality.

Food trucks and bars are set to be available before, during or after matches to add what promises to be a lively atmosphere. DJ sets are also on the programme.

Access to the open-air match screenings is possible via the entrance at the corner of Rue Rouge and Avenue Wolvendael. The park will remain open to the public on match days.

Théâtre de Verdure Parc de Wolvendael, 1180 Uccle. Find more information here.

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