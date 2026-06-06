Press association 'concerned' about journalists' visa situation ahead of World Cup

Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has raised concerns about “unfair visa restrictions” preventing journalists from entering the United States ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

AIPS has deemed it unacceptable that many FIFA-accredited journalists cannot perform their duties due to visa applications being denied or only partially granted.

Gianni Merlo, president of AIPS, sent an open letter to FIFA urging action to prevent unfair refusal of entry into the US, with Iranian and African journalists especially affected.

Merlo stated that some journalists received single-entry visas, barring them from re-entering the US if they follow their teams to matches in Canada or Mexico. He described this situation as “unacceptable” and a contradiction of the idea that sports unite people.

He emphasised the importance of journalists attending the event, highlighting how their presence is vital to the image and values of sport. Merlo called on FIFA to expedite visa issuance to avoid further delays and financial losses for media representatives who have already booked travel arrangements.

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