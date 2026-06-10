US demands that Belgium impose entry ban on Congolese nationals in fight against Ebola

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White pictured during a visit to West Flanders in March 2026. Credit: Belga/Kurt Desplenter

The United States, through its ambassador Bill White, has asked Belgium to impose an entry ban on people from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus during the World Cup.

During the World Cup in the US, Washington wants participating European countries to adopt the same strict travel restrictions related to Ebola as the US. If they do not, American entry bans against European countries could be considered, De Morgen reports.

Since mid-May, the US has been refusing entry to travellers who have recently been in the DRC or Uganda. Only US citizens or people with permanent residency permits are still allowed to enter the country.

Exceptions are made for military personnel, government officials, and close family members.

De Morgen reports that Belgium's Federal Government is one of the countries that received a request to impose such an entry ban on Congolese nationals, via the American Ambassador Bill White.

In addition to the entry ban, Belgians returning from the DRC and Uganda would also have to be quarantined.

Not under consideration

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) does not wish to address the issue for the time being and will continue to follow the measures of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vandenbroucke said on Flemish radio on Wednesday morning that while Belgium is also deeply concerned about the Ebola outbreak in Africa, a travel ban on people from the affected region is not currently under consideration.

"We are consulting closely with the relevant partners and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The scientific consensus is that action must be taken where the crisis is raging. No one is proposing an entry ban at this time," he said.

The focus is on screening upon departure from affected countries to Europe. "Should someone still arrive here with symptoms, they will be placed in quarantine immediately. Two hospitals are ready to receive them," Vandenbroucke stressed.

This means that for now, Belgium will not grant White's request on behalf of the US. Vandenbroucke added that he believes the Americans would be better off looking in the mirror.

"The US bears overwhelming responsibility for what is happening now, because development cooperation and medical aid were scaled back. They will have millions of people on their conscience," he said.

No cases of Ebola have been reported in the US yet, but Washington fears that the impending influx of millions of fans during the World Cup will change that.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are hosting the tournament in the coming weeks. For the first time in half a century, the Congolese national team has qualified.

Since early last month, the DRC and Uganda have been grappling with an outbreak of the Bundibugyo virus, a variant of Ebola for which there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment. The WHO has warned of an "international public health emergency".

According to the latest figures, more than 100 people have died in the DRC, with over 500 confirmed cases. The virus is spread through contact with blood or other bodily fluids, such as sweat, saliva, or urine, from an infected person showing symptoms.

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