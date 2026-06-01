EU ministers to discuss Ebola outbreak in DRC in special video conference

Healthcare workers put on protective suits in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province in eastern Congo (photo: 25 May 2026). Credit: Xinhua, via Belga

The European Union’s health ministers will hold a video conference on Friday afternoon to discuss the Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Cypriot Presidency announced on Monday.

The European ministers will discuss "the recent Ebola outbreak in Central Africa" and "further measures regarding preparedness and coordination between Member States" from 15:00 on Friday, according to the Cypriot Presidency.

The discussions will continue during a formal meeting of the ministers on 16 June in Luxembourg.

Although not formally activated, the Cypriots have also decided to use a specific mechanism for political crisis coordination within the EU (IPCR). This should facilitate the exchange of information. Earlier this year, the mechanism was also used for the hantavirus.

No vaccine or treatment

The DRC announced an Ebola epidemic in mid-May. At least 246 people in the country have already died from the Bundibugyo variant of the virus, which is the source of the infections.

There is currently no vaccine or approved treatment for this strain.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a public health emergency of international concern, with cross-border risks requiring international coordination.

However, the risk of infections on European territory remains very low.

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