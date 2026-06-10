Testachats highlights 'vague' pricing of parking apps

Illustrative image of a parking machine in Brussels. Credit: The Brussels Times

As parking meters become increasingly scarce in public spaces, parking apps have become indispensable for many motorists. However, their pricing often remains unclear.

Consumer protection organisation Testachats is calling on providers to better inform users and is advocating for greater competition in this market. These apps allow users to start and stop a parking session in just a few clicks, set reminders or even pay automatically. But this convenience comes at a cost.

In addition to the parking fee, transaction charges are usually applied. For example, these amount to €0.29 per session with Seety, €0.35 with Yellowbrick and €0.45 with 4411 when a session is started via the app or website.

With EasyPark, these fees represent 15% of the parking cost, with a minimum of €0.29 per session.

Testachats notes in particular that the parking rates themselves are sometimes difficult to find or "insufficiently clear". On 4411, for example, the user must open a separate menu to view them. They are presented there as a mere indication of the actual rate. On Yellowbrick, only the potential maximum cost is mentioned.

Transparancy

The organisation points out that Belgian legislation requires businesses to provide clear information on prices. Where the total amount cannot be determined in advance (because the duration of parking is unknown), the method of calculation must be explained transparently.

Several complaints received by Testachats also show that certain temporary rates, particularly those linked to events, are not always included in the apps. Users may therefore be faced with higher charges than expected.

Testachats also draws attention to the cost of SMS notifications. With 4411, the service is advertised at €0.15 per SMS, but a full session generally requires four messages: one to start the session, a confirmation message, one to end it and a final confirmation message. The actual cost can therefore reach €0.60 per session. New users also receive a welcome SMS, which is also charged at €0.15.

Confirmation messages can be disabled, but Testachats points out that this option increases the risk of not being notified in the event of a problem when starting or ending a parking session.

The organisation therefore recommends opting for free push notifications via the app rather than SMS reminders, which are also offered by EasyPark and Yellowbrick.

Finally, Testachats highlights a lack of competition. The 4411 app remains by far the most popular in Belgium, even though it is the most expensive in the comparison for short parking durations.

The organisation regrets that alternatives such as Seety and Yellowbrick do not yet offer comparable geographical coverage.

"We hope that new apps will continue to appear on the market," said Julie Frère, spokesperson for Testachats. "The stronger the competition, the more consumers benefit, particularly through more competitive prices."

"This would also mean we no longer have to download four different apps to be able to park anywhere," she said. "And let's not forget that traditional parking meters remain, ultimately, the cheapest option, with the most transparent parking rates. So it is essential that they do not disappear."

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