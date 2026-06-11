Kinepolis to acquire 13 cinemas in United States

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Kinepolis has reached an agreement to acquire 13 Showcase Cinemas in the United States for $30 million, the Belgian group announced on Thursday.

There are seven cinemas located in Massachusetts, four in New York, one in Ohio, and one in Rhode Island. Six of the venues are owned outright, while the remaining seven operate under lease agreements.

The deal is expected to be finalised by the end of the summer in 2026. This move will add 164 screens and 17,794 seats to Kinepolis' portfolio.

In 2025, these 13 Showcase Cinemas hosted nearly four million visitors and generated revenue exceeding $90 million.

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