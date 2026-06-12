More Belgians are living alone as household sizes continue to shrink

Brussels has a particularly high number of single-person households. Credit: Peter Heymans/Unsplash

Living alone is becoming increasingly common in Belgium, according to new figures released by Statbel, with single-person households now representing more than a third of all households in the country.

The trend is particularly visible in Brussels, where nearly one household in two is occupied by a single resident. The capital records by far the highest share of people living alone in Belgium, highlighting how demographic and social changes continue to reshape the country's housing landscape.

Population growth versus number of households

The figures show that Belgium counted more than 5.2 million private households on 1 January 2026. While the population continued to grow over the past year, the number of households increased at a faster pace, resulting in a further decline in average household size.

Today, the average Belgian household consists of 2.24 people, compared with 2.42 people three decades ago. The evolution reflects several long-term trends, including population ageing, delayed family formation and a growing number of people choosing or needing to live alone.

Single-person households have become the most common type of household nationwide, accounting for 36.5% of all households. Their share has steadily increased over the past 30 years and now exceeds that of any family configuration.

At the same time, traditional couple households have become less common. Just over half of Belgian households are made up of couples, whether married or cohabiting, a proportion that has gradually declined since the 1990s. Marriage itself is also losing ground, with a growing share of couples choosing not to marry.

Differences between regions

Regional differences remain significant. Flanders continues to record the highest proportion of couple households, while Wallonia has the largest share of lone-parent families. Brussels stands out for its exceptionally high number of people living alone, although the capital also records a relatively large proportion of couples raising children.

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