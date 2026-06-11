Belgium sees rise in average age of mothers

Mother preparing for childbirth in Namur, Belgium. Credit: Belga

The average age of mothers at the birth of their child in Belgium rose to 31.5 years in 2025, up from 31.4 years in 2024, according to data released on Thursday by the Belgian statistics office, Statbel.

For fathers or co-parents, the average age increased slightly to 34.4 years, compared with 34.3 years the previous year.

The figures varied across regions. In Wallonia, the average age of mothers at birth was 31.2 years. Within this region, the highest average was recorded in Walloon Brabant (32.9 years), while Hainaut showed the lowest (30.7 years), Statbel noted.

In Flanders, mothers were 31.4 years old on average, with notable differences: 32.2 years in Flemish Brabant and 30.8 years in West Flanders. In Brussels, mothers had the highest average age nationally, at 32.4 years.

Belgium registered 108,033 births in 2025, nearly unchanged from the previous year (-0.1%). While the earlier decline in birth numbers appears to have slowed, Statbel cautioned that it remains too soon to speak of a structural stabilisation.

Regional trends varied significantly. Wallonia and Brussels saw decreases in births (-1.4% and -1.2%, respectively), whereas Flanders experienced a modest increase (+0.8%).

The country's fertility rate remained stable, at 1.43 children per woman in 2025, compared with 1.44 in 2024.

Statbel noted marked differences in fertility by nationality. Belgian women had an average of 1.33 children, while women of foreign nationality had 1.89. Fertility rates were lowest in Brussels (1.32), while Wallonia and Flanders hovered near the national average, at 1.41 and 1.48 children per woman, respectively.

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