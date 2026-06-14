Is it always alcohol o'clock? New campaign questions Belgians' drinking habits

This picture shows 'Jupiler' beers at a football game. Credit: Tom Goyvaerts

Summer is on its way. But does that always mean it is time for a drink? A new campaign by the Flemish Expertise Centre on Alcohol and Other Drugs (VAD) wants Belgians to stop associating fun with alcoholic drinks.

The newly launched 'Is it always alcohol o'clock?' campaign is questioning the taken-for-granted nature of alcohol during the summer months. People's relationship with alcohol is changing, the centre pointed out.

"An increasing number of people in Belgium say they want to be more mindful in their approach to alcohol – also during the summer, despite the many temptations," they said. "People will gradually start to handle it more healthily."

The initiative forms part of the 2023–2025 Inter-Federal Plan to combat harmful alcohol consumption, and aims to reinforce not drinking alcohol as a social norm among the population.

No harm done?

The fact that many people are being more mindful about their alcohol consumption is clear from the Prevention Barometer 2025, a study by the country's public health institute Sciensano: 38% of people who drank alcohol in the past year said they intend to drink less in the coming 12 months (without necessarily stopping completely).

The new campaign depicts recognisable situations that prompt people to think, such as a pint while cheering on the youth football match, which can sometimes result in rowdy behaviour on the sidelines.

Other examples are bubbly at a baby shower, even though the mum-to-be cannot join in, or a glass of wine at a work reception just before an important meeting. The campaign also points to having beers after every bike ride, even though cyclists are exercising to improve their health.

"These are situations that will feel familiar to many people," said Tom Evenepoel, coordinator at VAD's drug hotline. "At first glance, you might think: Okay, that's just how it is; a drink often goes with it," he said.

"At the same time, you could say about each of these scenarios: hang on a minute – if you stop and think about it, does that really make sense? Is drinking alcohol in these situations really as natural as it seems?"

According to Evenepoel, an increasing number of people are asking themselves these questions. "And rightly so. We are responding to this with the campaign and encouraging people to stop and think together: when do we think alcohol is okay, and when does it actually not fit the picture?"

In a new video, the campaign focuses on the typical summer barbecue. Guests do not want to turn up empty-handed and usually bring something to drink, but a table full of alcohol is often the result – an all-too-familiar holiday habit.

The VAD stressed that alcohol often feels like the norm when people meet up with friends and family for a good time.

People often drink significantly more on holiday than they do at other times, and anyone who had previously resolved to be careful with alcohol may well find themselves struggling, the centre stressed. Those who want to drink less often feel like a killjoy if they do not join in.

Drawing your own line

Therefore, the campaign invites everyone to draw their own lines. Is beer really the only option at a barbecue with friends? Is a summer evening in the holiday home only a success with a bottle of wine?

"The answer will be different for everyone, but it is important to be able to decide for yourself when you don't feel like it, or that it doesn't have to be every day," the centre stressed.

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In the summer, too, there are good reasons not to drink, the centre emphasised. If there are children around, they will certainly pick up on how the adults handle alcohol. "And we hope that the holiday brings us some quality time, peace and refreshment – alcohol can be a spoilsport in that regard," Evenepoel said.

"Of course, it is fine to enjoy an aperitif with friends or family while on holiday. But 'enjoying' does not automatically have to mean 'drinking alcohol'. With this campaign, we want to help make that choice a conscious one: taking a moment to consider when it's the right time, and when it isn't," he said.

"By no longer taking alcohol for granted, we will handle it in a healthier way. The good news is that holidays are actually the perfect time to challenge your habits and routines a little."