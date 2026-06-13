Belgian company entrusted with visuals for NBA finals

Snapshot from an NBA game between New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Belgian company Dirty Monitor has created a visual show for the New York Knicks basketball team, projected at Madison Square Garden during the NBA finals.

The NBA finals are a highly popular sporting event in the United States, with a significant international audience. Some matches are hosted at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, where the Knicks face off against the San Antonio Spurs.

The visual production, themed in orange and blue to match the Knicks’ colours, aims to amplify the energy of the finals and enhance the fans’ experience, Dirty Monitor stated in a press release on Friday.

Orphée Cataldo, CEO of Dirty Monitor, expressed pride at contributing to such a prestigious event, saying it is “an immense honour” to participate in the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden.

He emphasised the company’s goal of creating “a memorable moment that matches the intensity and excitement of the finals.” Cataldo added, “With the Knicks qualifying for the NBA finals for the first time since 1999, we are even prouder to be part of this historic moment.”

The visual show has already been performed twice, and it is scheduled for every finals match held at Madison Square Garden. If the Knicks lose the fifth game in San Antonio on Saturday, the series will return to New York on 16 June, with Dirty Monitor’s show planned again. A potential seventh and final game is set for 19 June in San Antonio.

Dirty Monitor described this collaboration as an important milestone in its growing portfolio, which includes live productions and large-scale sporting events.

Headquartered in Charleroi, Dirty Monitor operates globally, working on projects in Vietnam, Oman, Kazakhstan, and Turkey. The company also announced involvement in Belgium’s Ardentes and Ronquières festivals this summer.

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