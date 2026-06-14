'Anti-G7' protesters descend on French town near Swiss border

Passers-by walks past a building boarded up with graffiti-covered wooden panels to protect the façade ahead of demonstrations against the nearby G7 summit in Evian. June 12, 2026. Protests against the G7 summit in Evian are set to take place in nearby Geneva, where activists can gather more easily than in the tightly secured host town. Credit: AFP / Belga

On the eve of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France near the Swiss border, is bracing for thousands of protesters on Sunday under tight police surveillance, marking over 20 years since the violent unrest during the 2003 G8 meeting.

The “No-G7” coalition, which includes associations, unions, and left-wing parties, has planned the demonstration to coincide with Switzerland’s Feminist Strike Day on 14 June, an annual event against wage inequality and gender-based violence. The coalition is calling for an “internationalist response” to reject the policies championed by the G7 and to protest against what they call “fascism and imperialism.”

The French and Swiss authorities have authorised the march but are deploying significant security measures to prevent any disruptions and avoid a repeat of the chaos experienced in 2003.

During the G8 summit two decades ago, violent groups caused riots, looting, and clashes with police in Geneva and Lausanne, resulting in millions of francs worth of damages.

The lingering trauma from past events is evident in Geneva, where many shop windows have been boarded up this week. Plywood panels can be seen across the city, even in areas far from the demonstration route.

Several public events, including sporting competitions, have been cancelled, and Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) have set up extraordinary provisions to address potential injuries. Tents were erected on Friday at the hospital’s entrance as a precaution.

While the G7 summit officially begins on Monday and runs until Wednesday in Evian, most world leaders are expected to arrive on Monday via Geneva airport before being transferred to France.

Switzerland is deploying up to 4,000 military personnel to support its police forces, while France has announced the mobilisation of nearly 16,000 officers, including police, gendarmes, military personnel, firefighters, and border guards, around the spa town hosting the summit.

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