Germans reopen Berlin-Hamburg rail link after 10 months of construction

Credit: AFP / Belga

The Berlin-Hamburg rail connection was fully restored on Sunday morning after 10 months of renovation, according to Deutsche Bahn.

The first long-distance train departed Hamburg’s central station at 05:34, travelling to Berlin in under two hours.

Regional trains resumed operations on the line slightly earlier, which is considered Germany’s most strategic direct rail link. The two cities are separated by 300 kilometres.

Deutsche Bahn partially reopened the route in mid-May, allowing journeys between Hamburg and Schwerin in northern Germany.

The comprehensive overhaul began in August 2022 and included the replacement of tracks, switches, and signals, as well as the modernisation of 28 stations.

Initially estimated at €2.2 billion, the project faced a six-week delay due to severe frost at the beginning of the year, the company said.

During renovations, long-distance trains and freight services were rerouted, while regional trains operated limited services. Over 200 buses were deployed to compensate for suspended rail services.

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